Freight Train Derails in Ayer, Mass., Spilling Cargo: PHOTOS

Footage from the scene shows several train cars turned over, with their cargo spilled onto the side of the tracks

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A freight train derailed in Ayer, Massachusetts, Thursday, prompting local firefighters to urge people to avoid the area.

The derailment took place near Sculley Road, according to the Ayer Fire Department. They noted in a Facebook post that, "The railroad cars involved do NOT contain hazardous materials."

Footage from the scene shows several train cars turned over, with their cargo spilled onto the side of the tracks.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Most of the cars in the train were still on the tracks.

A derailed freight train in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
A derailed freight train in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
A derailed freight train in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
A derailed freight train in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
A derailed freight train in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
A derailed freight train in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
A derailed freight train in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

