French bakery opens new location in Cambridge's Kendall Square

A pair of French bakeries have been joined by a third location.

According to troysch1 on Bluesky, PRB Boulangerie is now open in the Kendall Square section of Cambridge, moving into the space on Third Street next to Batifol, a French brasserie that is under the same ownership. (There is also an ownership connection with Petit Robert Bistro and Marseille in Boston's South End as well.) The new shop joins others on Harrison Avenue in the South End and Beacon Street in Somerville, and it offers such options as bread, pastries, coffee, tea, sandwiches, and more.

The address for PRB Boulangerie in Kendall Square is 295 Third Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for all locations is at https://www.prbboulangerie.com/

