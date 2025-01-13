French eatery, TGI Fridays, iconic Route 1 deli among recent restaurant closures

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 6, 2024, and January 12, 2025.

Marseille in Boston's South End Is Closing

A French restaurant is shutting down after being in business for a bit under two years.

TGI Fridays in Braintree Has Closed

A restaurant chain that shut down multiple locations in Massachusetts early last year has closed another in the local area, and it now has only three locations remaining inside Route 495.

Karl's Sausage Kitchen & European Market in Peabody Is Closing

An iconic North Shore market and deli that is known for its German food is saying farewell.

Descendant Detroit Style Pizza to Open at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay

The people behind a pair of pizza spots in Toronto that feature an increasingly popular style of pizza will be bringing a location to Boston.

Harrison's Roast Beef Has Reopened in North Andover

A decades-old roast beef joint north of Boston that shut down in 2023 is back in its old home.

