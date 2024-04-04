Fresh pasta daily? Fast-casual pasta bar opens on Brookline-Boston border

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Early last year, it was reported that a restaurant featuring fresh pasta dishes was planning to open on the Brookline/Boston line, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to its Instagram page, BE Pasta Bar is now open on Commonwealth Avenue, taking over the space that had once been home to Live Noodles. As mentioned in an earlier article, the new fast-casual homemade pasta shop is run by a husband-wife team who were inspired by European pasta shops, and a Mass Live article indicates that diners can build customized pasta plates that include different pasta and sauce options along with a variety of toppings.

The address for BE Pasta Bar is 1026 Commonwealth Avenue, Brookline, MA, 02215. Its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/bepastabar/ while its website is at https://bepastabar.com/

