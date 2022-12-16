Friday's Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals So Far, Latest Damage Reports

Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Friday morning.

Some areas have seen as much as 7 inches fall already.

Others have seen damage resulting from the winter storms, such as trees and utility lines coming down.

Here are the latest snowfall totals for Friday's storm, from SKYWARN reports:

Buckland, Mass. - 6 inches (Elevation 1200 feet) as of 7 a.m.

South Ashfield, Mass - 6 inches (Elevation 975 feet) as of 7 a.m.

Buckland, Mass. - 3 inches (Elevation 700 feet) as of 7:20 a.m.

Plainfield, Mass. 7 inches as of 7:42 a.m.

Westhampton, Mass. - 4 inches (Elevation 1200 feet) as of 8 a.m.

Chester, Mass. - Round Hill: 7 inches as of 8:08 a.m.

There have also been several damage reports Friday morning, from the wet snow and wind.

Ashfield, Mass. - Creamery Road - Tree down on Wires, 843 Bug Hill Road - Tree down on Wires

Chesterfield, Mass. - 25 Willcut Road - Tree limb and Wires down on a car - no injuries

Ashfield, Mass. - Tree down on Creamery Road at Spruce Corner Road

Granville, Mass. - Main Road - Tree down on Wires

Ashfield, Mass. - Spruce Corner Road - Power lines down, Conway Road - Trees down

Conway, Mass. -- Power lines down on Ives Road

Chester, Mass. -- Multiple Trees down on Round Hill Road

Otis, Mass. -- Lee-Westfield Road at Evergreen - Wires Down

Chesterfield, Mass.-- Sugar Hill Road - Tree down on Wires

There have also been several reports of wind gusts over 40 mph:

Milton, Mass. - Blue Hill - non-asos: 45 mph - 7:56 a.m.

Plymouth, Mass. - 49 mph - 8:01 a.m.

Orleans, Mass. - 43 mph - 8:19 a.m.

Plymouth, Mass. - 50 mph - 8:21 mph

Westerly, Rhode Island - 40 mph 8:23 a.m.