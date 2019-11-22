Special ‘Friendsgiving’ Event Coming to Showcase Cinemas

Six Showcase Cinemas will be showing the special including Lowell, Foxborough, Randolph, Revere, Woburn and Worcester.

By Elizabeth Perkin

Showcase Cinemas is hosting a special two-day, eight episode "Friendsgiving" event.

Enjoy four turkey-themed episodes of the show on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. and the final four episodes of the series on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on the big screen.

Each featured "Friends" episode will showcase fan-favorite Thanksgiving memories from the entire cast, including Monica putting a turkey on her head, Rachel attempting to make a trifle cake and Joey trying to eat an entire turkey.

Those who attend the event at the Foxborough, Massachusetts, location will get a chance to sample Rachel's famous Thanksgiving trifle. The dessert has a special twist to it -- it is half of a traditional English trifle and half of a shepherd's pie after the pages in the cookbook got stuck together.

Six Showcase Cinemas will be showing the special, including Lowell, Foxborough, Randolph, Revere, Woburn and Worcester.

