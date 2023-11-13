‘Friends'-themed Central Perk Coffeehouse opens Tuesday in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Several months ago, it was reported that a new coffeehouse whose name will be familiar to fans of a sitcom from the 1990s and early 2000s would be coming to Boston, and now we have learned that it is debuting this week.

A message sent to us indicates that Central Perk Coffeehouse is slated to open Tuesday, Nov. 14 on Newbury Street in the Back Bay, and it is based on the fictional Central Perk Coffeehouse from the show Friends.

As mentioned in an earlier article, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings, LLC (which includes restaurateur/celebrity chef Tom Colicchio as a partner) are behind the spot, which will be open for breakfast, lunch, and an early dinner, and it will offer food and drink including beer and wine.

The address for Central Perk Coffeehouse is 205 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for Central Perk is at https://centralperk.com/

Central Perk Coffeehouse Plans to Open in Boston's Back Bay

