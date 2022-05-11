Friends Who Were With Jassy Correia on Night of Her Death Take Stand in Coleman Trial

New details are being revealed on day two of the trial against Louis Coleman in the deadly kidnapping of Jassy Correia.

Friends who were with Correia on the night she vanished took the stand Wednesday in the trial of her accused killer.

Coleman is charged with kidnapping the young mother back in 2019 as she was leaving a Boston nightclub. Four days later, her body was found in a suitcase in the trunk of his car.

During their testimony, Correia's friends watched surveillance video of them enjoying their last night out together. The friends drank champagne at Venu nightclub in Boston to celebrate Correia's 23rd birthday.

While on the stand, Aja Hiltz burst into tears when asked if she remembered seeing any bruises on her friend's body before they got separated that night.

Correia ended up getting into a car with Coleman. Prosecutors say he kidnapped her, sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death.

Coleman is accused of taking her to his apartment in Providence and stuffing her body in a suitcase.

The defense argues Correia attacked Coleman and died in the car during the fight. His attorney said Correia went with him willingly.

"Why is she attacking him and being so violent if it's not to get out of the car?" NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne asked.

Coyne said the defense will try to show that Correia was aggressive with others that night. In court, it was revealed that she got into a fight with one of her friends, which is why she chose not to leave with them.

"She was combative, not just with him, throughout the night. That could potentially resonate with the jury and create the reasonable doubt he needs to create to be found not guilty," Coyne said.

Testimony will continue on Thursday with a Boston Police detective on the stand. Coleman faces life in prison if convicted.