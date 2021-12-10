Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brookline

‘Frightened' Abandoned Dog Rescued From Port-a-Potty in Brookline Construction Site

The construction site where she was found is at 19 Colchester Street, and she was inside a box for an O-Cedar EasyWring bucket and mop, according to the MSPCA

By Asher Klein

A corgi mix after being rescued from inside a port-a-potty at a Brookline construction site
MSPCA

A dog was found abandoned inside a port-a-potty at a Brookline, Massachusetts, construction site Thursday night, animal rescue officials said.

The corgi mix was taped into a box but had managed to get her head and two front legs free. After she was found, she was taken to the MSPCA Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston, where staff found she was "unharmed and stable, but frightened," MSPCA officials said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The dog is 22 lbs. and believed to be about 5 years old. She'll be recuperating at the MSPCA's adoption center in Jamaica Plain for seven days before being placed into a new home, officials said.

Brookline police are investigating who abandoned the dog. The construction site where she was found is at 19 Colchester Street, and she was inside a box for an O-Cedar EasyWring bucket and mop, according to the MSPCA. She wasn't wearing a collar or identification tags and doesn't have a microchip.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 8 mins ago

Police Seek Missing Man Last Seen in Concord, NH

coronavirus 26 mins ago

Mass. Confirms 5,007 New COVID Cases, Bringing Total Above 900,000

Anyone with information about the dog was being asked to call Brookline police at 617-730-2730 or the MSPCA's law enforcement department at 800-522-6008.

This article tagged under:

BrooklineMSPCAAbandoned Dog
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us