Frigid forecast calls for the coldest air we've seen since February

After a rather wet week – we’re now in a drier pattern. This air, originating from Canada, will bring the coldest air the region has seen since February.

So how the sudden flip? Wednesday’s air felt more tropical, and now mark’s the arrival of Arctic air.

This is always one of my favorite tools for visualizing why the sudden change.

Wednesday's near record warmth came from Gulf of Mexico and subtropical air.

But into the weekend — it's quite the opposite and coming from the Arctic Circle.

Each morning wind chill temperatures are in the teens and single digits. But because the air is so dry, there’s also plenty of sun.

The lack of clouds will also mean it’s an optimal night to view the Geminid meteor shower. Monday we expect a slight warmup into the 40s, with another round of rain on Tuesday.