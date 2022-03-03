Frigid Temperatures to Close Out the Week, Wintry Mix This Weekend

After a couple quick-moving systems this week, we turn now to the colder temperatures to wrap up the work week.

Temperatures Thursday will slowly cool down on a gusty northwest wind. This breeze adds to the chill, making it feel like the 20s and teens all day long, even with the lovely sunshine.

Lows Thursday night drop to zero to 10 degrees, city centers in the mid teens, and far northern New England below zero. Wind chills near the Canadian border will be -20 to -30 degrees by Friday morning.

Highs on Friday barely reach the 20s to near freezing. The wind does relax a bit and it will be sunny. This is also our coldest day for a while.

Milder air begins to take hold on Saturday, with highs becoming more seasonable in the 40s. Scattered showers head in for late Saturday and as this pushes northeast overnight, we see more warmth for Sunday. The wind turns gusty from the south and this allows highs to reach the 50s to 60s south.

Northern New England will see a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday, changing to light rain showers Sunday off and on. Farther south, there will be breaks in the rain to enjoy the spring warmth. Then more showers develop by afternoon to evening, but not expected to be a washout day.

Another system lifts northeast Sunday into Monday, bringing in more rain shower chances. Temperatures next week consistently stay milder, with highs around 50 throughout next week.