Frigid temps in the forecast, brush fire danger continues

Brace yourself! We’re tracking another cold start Thursday, but some warmer weather is on the way soon.

We’re starting the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in Greater Boston. It’s sweater weather indeed!

As we move through the afternoon, high temperatures will rise into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. The day will be breezy at times, too, meaning that the combination of the winds and dry conditions will keep our brush fire concerns top of mind. In fact, an Elevated Fire Risk is posted for the Commonwealth. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Practice fire safety through the day.

Thursday night, temperatures will again drop into the 20s and 30s under partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, after a cold start, high temperatures will rise into the mid 50s, the start of a warming trend for us. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Friday.

An area of low pressure offshore will push toward the Canadian Maritimes Friday, giving way to gusty northerly winds. That means fire weather will again be a concern for southern New England. The low pressure will also give us a few more clouds and potentially a sprinkle for the Cape. Most areas, unfortunately, will not see any rain Friday.

On Saturday, we’ll see a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s. By Sunday and Monday, highs will rise into the low 60s.

An isolated shower is possible Monday. Our next best opportunity of rain arrives late next week.