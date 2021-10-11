Local

scallop recipes

From Ceviche to Crudo to Pan-Seared with Chorizo, It's ALL About Scallops On The Chef's Pantry

It’s all about the scallops on the latest The Chef's Pantry. Anna will make your mouth water with a ceviche perfect for any party.

Plus, a secret hack to add big flavor to your favorite tortilla chips!

Anna’s scallop Crudo recipe is sure to make you look like a master chef. 

And, we head to Newport, Rhode Island's "The Reef" where Executive Chef Jon Lopresti shows you how to make one of their most popular dishes --- pan-seared scallops with chorizo and cauliflower puree.  He pairs it with a drink that keeps summer alive year-round. 

Watch the full episode with to how-to's above.

scallop recipesAnna RossiThe Chefs PantryCevichecrudo scallops
