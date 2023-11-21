Fruit recalled nationwide after listeria outbreak leaves 1 dead, 11 others sick

Peaches, nectarines and plums distributed by HMC Farms were recalled after a listeria outbreak left one person dead and sickened 11 others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The HMC Group Marketing Inc., which does business as MHC Farms, said on Nov. 17 that it was voluntarily recalling peaches, plums and nectarines sold in stores nationwide. They were sold between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022 and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023.

The CDC said the cases were reported in seven states, including California, Colorado and Florida.

According to the HMC Group Marketing Inc., the fruit has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can be harmful to people who are pregnant, 65 or older or with weakened immune systems.

The fruit, said the CDC, was sold in two-pound bags branded "HMC Farms" or "Signature Farms." It was also sold as individual fruit with a sticker that has "USA-E-U."

The CDC is advising anyone who has a recalled fruit to throw it out and clean their refrigerator, container and surfaces. Listeria, according to the CDC, can survive in the refrigerator and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Symptoms of listeria include fever, muscle aches and tiredness, said the CDC. For pregnant people, the bacteria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth or a life-threatening infection in their newborn.

The CDC said symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food that's contaminated with listeria, but could start the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

The CDC said it's investigating to see if any other fruit or products made with this fruit may be contaminated.