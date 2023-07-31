Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Danvers

Fuel spill on I-95 in Danvers impacts traffic

There's been a fuel spill on Interstate 95 in Danvers, Massachusetts, and it was causing traffic impacts on Monday morning.

The fuel spill was reported by the state's Department of Transportation just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, and it happened on the southbound side of the interstate at Exit 70.

The right lane and breakdown lanes had to be closed down.

Responders were on scene, and additional information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Danvers
