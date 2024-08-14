Fugitive stabs officer after barricading himself in Middleborough home, police say

A man wanted on several charges stabbed an officer twice as police entered the room he'd barricaded himself inside in Middleborough, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, officials said.

Kevin MacDonald, a 42-year-old from Middleborough, was arrested on five new charges, including assault to murder and resisting arrest, Middleborough police said. The injured officer was treated at a hospital and released.

The incident on Cherry Street near Harper Lane began about 4 a.m. when MacDonald's mother called police to say he was acting erratically, and officers found him shouting threats from inside his room, where he was barricaded, police said.

Eventually, the officers pushed into the room — the door was being blocked by a mattress — but they were unaware that MacDonald had a knife, police said. As MacDonald started leaving the room, he allegedly stabbed one of the officers in the forearm twice before being stunned with a Taser and taken into custody.

MacDonald was already wanted on three active warrants, according to police. He was booked, taken to a hospital and is expected to be arraigned at Wareham District Court.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

"I'm very proud of our officers who displayed great restraint and professionalism in dealing with a dangerous, armed individual during a difficult situation," Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement. "I have spoken with our injured officer and he is doing well."