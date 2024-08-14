Crime and Courts

Fugitive stabs officer after barricading himself in Middleborough home, police say

Kevin MacDonald allegedly stabbed the officer in the forearm twice before being stunned with a Taser and taken into custody

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A man wanted on several charges stabbed an officer twice as police entered the room he'd barricaded himself inside in Middleborough, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, officials said.

Kevin MacDonald, a 42-year-old from Middleborough, was arrested on five new charges, including assault to murder and resisting arrest, Middleborough police said. The injured officer was treated at a hospital and released.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The incident on Cherry Street near Harper Lane began about 4 a.m. when MacDonald's mother called police to say he was acting erratically, and officers found him shouting threats from inside his room, where he was barricaded, police said.

Eventually, the officers pushed into the room — the door was being blocked by a mattress — but they were unaware that MacDonald had a knife, police said. As MacDonald started leaving the room, he allegedly stabbed one of the officers in the forearm twice before being stunned with a Taser and taken into custody.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

MacDonald was already wanted on three active warrants, according to police. He was booked, taken to a hospital and is expected to be arraigned at Wareham District Court.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

"I'm very proud of our officers who displayed great restraint and professionalism in dealing with a dangerous, armed individual during a difficult situation," Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement. "I have spoken with our injured officer and he is doing well."

More Middleborough news

Massachusetts Aug 2

Man killed in I-495 crash in Middleborough after tractor-trailer hits three cars

NBC10 Boston Responds May 29

When a Mass. woman couldn't claim her unemployment benefits, she called NBC10 Boston Responds

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMiddleborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us