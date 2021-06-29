Local

Fugitive Who Injured 2 Mass. State Troopers During Police Chase Arrested in Maine

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the incident that left the troopers injured, or why the driver was being pursued in the first place

By Staff Reports

The driver who allegedly injured a Massachusetts state trooper during a chase over the weekend was arrested on Tuesday in Maine.

Luis Price-Gonzalez, 29, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Auburn, Maine, along with 22-year-old Andy Escarfuller-Medina.

Price-Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, negligent operation, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and other charges in connection with an incident in Revere where he intentionally struck a state police cruiser and a trooper who was on foot.

Escarfuller-Medina was arrested on a Massachusetts warrant for rape of a child and other related charges.

Massachusetts State Police said Price-Gonzalez was allegedly driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in Saturday's hit-and-run. Late Saturday afternoon, he fled the scene of a motor vehicle stop on Route 1A in Revere and turned onto Bellevue Avenue, a dead-end street.

Police said he then intentionally struck a marked state police cruiser in an attempt to get away, and when a trooper exited the cruiser, Price-Gonzalez intentionally drove into him, throwing him over the hood of the Jeep, before fleeing onto Revere Street.

Both Price-Gonzalez and Escarfuller-Medina are being held at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, Maine, on fugitive from justice charges pending rendition to Massachusetts.

The trooper struck during Saturday's incident was treated and is still recovering, police said.

