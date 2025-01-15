‘Full of progress and promise': Gov. McKee delivers RI State of State

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee delivered his State of the State address on Tuesday, talking about economic development, schools and health care, the Washington Bridge rebuild and the major cyberattack that hit the state's online system for delivering health and human service benefits.

McKee directed his hour-long speech to his "fellow Rhode Islanders who share a love for our state, a deep pride in their communities, and a passion for making Rhode Island better every single day."

"In 2025, I'm asking for your help to accelerate the progress we've made together," the governor said, talking about the importance of teamwork and why that matters to the future of Rhode Island.

"As I stand here tonight, I can say with confidence, that the state of our state is full of progress and promise, and because of the work we've done together, we are moving in the right direction," he said, noting that he's committed to protecting that progress no matter what happens in Washington.

McKee said his "Rhode Island 2030" plan will guide that progress, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

"This plan isn't just about a single budget or initiative. It's a record of projects we put in the pipeline and a guide for how we'll accelerate our progress in years to come," said McKee.

On budget, McKee acknowledged there are tough decisions ahead, including a budget gap this year of more than $250 million, according to WJAR.

Addressing another challenge the state has recently faced, McKee said they will hold the right people responsible for the RIBridges data breach that exposed the personal information of hundreds of thousands of people.

He also thanked Rhode Islanders for their patience with the Washington Bridge, sharing that the demolition of the old bridge's superstructure is nearing 75% completion and he believes they are on the right path to deliver a new bridge for the state, WJAR reports.

When it comes to education and schools, McKee said Rhode Island is beginning to close the gap with neighboring Massachusetts. He shared that his budget proposal will increase state aid to local education by about $40 million.

According to McKee, one of his top three goals is a healthier Rhode Island, and he said he'll address the state's shortage of doctors in his upcoming budget, WJAR reports.

The governor, whose administration has come under fire for not doing more to get people out of the cold, addressed the state's response to homeless populations, putting some blame on lawmakers: "Everyone in this room knows that the state needs a recurring funding stream for homelessness. In my budget proposal last year, I tried to get ahead of this problem, but the solution I put forth was not passed."

The governor said the Department of Housing will be launching a public dashboard to track the number of available shelter beds across the state, according to WJAR.

Lastly, McKee spoke on the subject of guns, getting a loud applause as he called for a ban on assault weapons.

"Year after year, I've stood here and asked the General Assembly to send an assault weapons ban to my desk," McKee said, according to WJAR. "This year, I'm sending a budget to the General Assembly that -- for the first time -- will include a ban on assault weapons. Let's finally get this done."

The governor's team will unveil his budget plan on Thursday, WJAR reports.