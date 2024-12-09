Full performance schedule released for First Night Boston 2025

First Night Boston has released its full schedule of performances for New Year’s Eve, which will fill City Hall Plaza and surrounding venues in the hours leading up to 2025.

Musicians, performers, and artists will perform in Boston’s downtown, with the stage, lights, and ice in City Hall Plaza serving as the event’s centerpiece. All events are free and open to the public.

The festivities begin at noon with indoor performances at the Boston Public Market, CanalSide Food + Drink, and the Boston City Hall Civic Pavilion.

Little Groove will start off the performances at the Civic Pavillion, followed by the Boston Saxophone Quartet, The Lied To’s, and more. Fuller and Friends Organ Trio will kick-off performances at the Boston Public Market, while Chu Ling Dance Academy will showcase their traditional Chinese folk dances at CanalSide Food + Drink. Arts and crafts and cultural performances by the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association will fill the second floor of City Hall from 1-5 p.m.

Beginning at 2 p.m., outdoor performances kick-off at the main stage with Hill House the Band, followed by Boston Music Project, Houston Bernard, and Koliba. The ice sculpture gallery will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Massachusetts.

The carousel on the Greenway offers free rides through the afternoon, and in Back Bay, the Organ Concert in the First Church of Christ Scientist begins at 3 p.m. Over at the Frog Pond in Boston Common, The Skating Club of Boston will put on its first of two figure skating shows at 3 p.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and others will speak from the main stage at 5:45 p.m., before the First Night Parade brings hundreds of performers to Boston Common for the 7 p.m. fireworks display above.

As the countdown continues, the tempo at City Hall picks up with Guess Method, DJ WhySham, and Nancia returning to First Night, joined by Veronica Robles, The Femmes, and STL GLD putting their local roots and vibrant sounds on display. The evening’s surprise headliner will be announced in the weeks ahead.

As the clock strikes midnight, a second fireworks display will set Boston Harbor aglow, with the best vantage points available at Christopher Columbus Park, the North End, and East Boston.

The fireworks and headlining performance will cap more than 12 hours of free entertainment, light shows, ice sculptures, and other family-friendly programming, ringing in 2025, and continuing the longest-running First Night celebration in the world.

For more information and to support First Night with a donation, the public is invited to visit www.firstnightboston.org.

Full First Night 2025 schedule below: