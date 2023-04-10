Full-Service Bar and Indoor Dog Park Opens This Week in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new drinking spot that will cater to dog lovers is set to open this week.

According to a press release, Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open Thursday, April 13, in Everett. The Elm Way location includes over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, including a 5,000-square-foot off-leash dog park that features a full-service bar. Park-9 Dog Bar's slogan is "Where dogs bring their humans."

"Two full-service bars will serve up enticing cocktails and treats for both humans and dogs alike. No dog required for entry!" Park-9 Dog Bar said on Instagram.

Doggie daycare services will also be provided Monday through Friday.

The address for the upcoming Park-9 Dog Bar is 24 Elm Way, Everett, MA, 02149. Its website can be found at https://park9dogbar.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/park9dogbar/