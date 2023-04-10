Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Full-Service Bar and Indoor Dog Park Opens This Week in Greater Boston

Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open on Thursday, April 13

By Boston Restaurant Talk

NBC Universal, Inc.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new drinking spot that will cater to dog lovers is set to open this week.

According to a press release, Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open Thursday, April 13, in Everett. The Elm Way location includes over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, including a 5,000-square-foot off-leash dog park that features a full-service bar. Park-9 Dog Bar's slogan is "Where dogs bring their humans."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Two full-service bars will serve up enticing cocktails and treats for both humans and dogs alike. No dog required for entry!" Park-9 Dog Bar said on Instagram.

Doggie daycare services will also be provided Monday through Friday.

The address for the upcoming Park-9 Dog Bar is 24 Elm Way, Everett, MA, 02149. Its website can be found at https://park9dogbar.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/park9dogbar/

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester 18 mins ago

JetBlue Announces New Flights From Worcester to Florida

Boston Marathon bombing 1 hour ago

Boston Strong: A Decade of Hope After the Boston Marathon Bombing

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us