Full speed ahead: Red Line trains running at 50 mph for first time in decades

For the first time in decades, Red Line trains are now running at 50 mph.

It's full speed ahead for trains on the Braintree branch.

NBC10 Boston was the only station there as the first trains of the morning reached their maximum speed of 50 mph between North Quincy and Braintree.

So how much time will this save commuters?

"It’s incremental," MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan. "While a 10 mph speed increase may not feel like much to the average rider, we expect that people will see it.”

This has been years in the making. Late last year, slow zones were finally lifted on the Red Line, which cleared the way for the train to reach their original intended speed for the first time in 22 years.

For years, these trains could only go 40 mph.

“There’s a very detailed process behind this to safety certify any speed increase across the MBTA,” Coholan said.

The MBTA says it is working to increase speeds on other sections of the Red Line as well.