UMass Dartmouth

Fuller Named Permanent Chancellor of UMass Dartmouth

Prior to taking over at UMass Dartmouth, Fuller was dean of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst

NBC10 Boston

After seven months serving as the interim chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Mark Fuller has been appointed by trustees to the post on a permanent basis.

"Over the last seven months, Dr. Fuller has proven himself to be a good listener, a passionate advocate, a sincere collaborator, and a strategic commonsense decision-maker," UMass system President Marty Meehan told trustees on Monday. "He has been tested by the pandemic and all of the challenges it has created. He has responded with focus and grace, always keeping the well-being of students, staff, and faculty front and center."

Prior to taking over at UMass Dartmouth, Fuller was dean of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.

Before joining the UMass system, Fuller spent time at Washington State University and Baylor University researching technology supported learning and distance education, and teaching education, leadership, information systems strategy, and project management among other topics.

Fuller in a statement said he was honored by the appointment.

"I'm excited about the spirit of collaboration, inclusion, perseverance, and innovation that I have found in confronting the challenges posed by the pandemic and in creating new cultural and economic opportunity across the region," he said.

