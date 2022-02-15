Funeral Arrangements Set for Dover-Sherborn Student Killed in Crash

Funeral arrangements have been announced for an 18-year-old Dover-Sherborn High School senior who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Owen Bingham, captain of the school's state championship golf team, was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Dover after he was ejected from his SUV after losing control of the vehicle. Four passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Principal John Smith said the community is "heartbroken," by the loss.

"Most importantly Owen was a loyal friend to many and he was beloved by all of his teachers throughout his years in the Dover Sherborn School System," Smith said in a public statement. "He had a big personality, a wonderful sense of humor and made the lives of all around him better."

Bingham had been accepted to Lafayette University in Pennsylvania.

The teen was killed in a crash early Saturday in Dover, Massachusetts.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Owen was the brightest of lights," his obituary said. "Personable and outgoing, his large and inclusive circle of friends was a testament to his interest in people, and his talent for genuine connection. Owen was a north star for many who knew and loved him. Owen was a force for positive change in school and in his community."

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Bingham, his younger brother and his grandparents.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish in Sherborn. His funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Most Precious Blood in Dover.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Project 351, a youth-service organization that Bingham participated in.