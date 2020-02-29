Local
Funeral for Fallen Air Force Captain to Be Held in NH Saturday Morning

A funeral mass for Phaneuf will be held at 10 a.m. at a Saint Kathryn Church in Hudson

By Alec Greaney and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An Air Force carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, New Hampshire, died in a Bombardier E-11A aircraft crash in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.
Steve Ruark/AP

An Air Force pilot from New Hampshire who was killed last month in a plane crash in Afghanistan is being memorialized in his home state this weekend.

There will be a procession for Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, of Hudson, to Saint Kathryn Church from Dumont Sullivan Funeral Home around 10 a.m..

A funeral mass for Phaneuf will follow at 10 a.m. Police say there is an overflow lot for parking, but if the church reaches capacity crowd inside, no further mourners will be allowed into the service.

Anyone wishing to watch the procession should park in a safe, lawful spots and avoid blocking roadways or driveways.

Last night, a wake was held for Phaneuf at Saint Kathryn Church.

Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of Phaneuf, a 2007 graduate of Alvirne High School.

Sununu will attend Saturday's service and present the New Hampshire Medal of Honor to Phaneuf's parents and wife.

The air force captain will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery next month.

The Pentagon said Phaneuf was one of two Air Force officers who died January 27 in an electronic surveillance plane crash in Afghanistan.

The crash is still under investigation, though officials have said there's no indication that it was caused by enemy fire.

