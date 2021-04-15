Funeral for Slain Capitol Officer William Evans to Be Held in Adams Thursday

A funeral service for slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans will be held in Adams, Massachusetts Thursday.

Evans, a North Adams native who laid in honor Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda, was killed on April 2 when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Capitol building.

The private funeral plans for the 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police will be held at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams Thursday, according to his obituary posted on the Paciorek Funeral Home’s website.

“He was always eager to spend time with his children, and immensely proud of everything they did,” the obituary reads. “They would always say they had the best time with their Daddioski.”

His children, 7-year-old Abigail and 9-year-old Logan, sat with their mother and grandmother during the service led by President Joe Biden Tuesday. The 41-year-old was remembered for his dedication to country, love for his job and his mischievous sense of humor.

Evans' family released a statement on April 6 saying that the loss of "the best father, son, brother and friend anyone could ever hope for" has left "a gaping void" in their lives.

"The absolute most important thing in his life was his two children, Logan and Abigail. His most cherished moments were those spent with them," the statement said. "Their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of last week."

The other officer hurt in the attack has been released from the hospital. The suspect, 25-year-old Noah Green from Indiana, was killed at the scene.

Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who died by suicide days after that.