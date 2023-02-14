Funeral Mass Scheduled for Mother, Son Killed in Andover Murder-Suicide

A funeral mass is scheduled to be held this weekend for a mother and her 12-year-old son killed in a murder-suicide last week in Andover, Massachusetts.

Authorities called the incident "an apparent case of domestic violence," saying that 56-year-old Andrew Robinson shot and killed his wife Linda, 55, and their son, Sebastian before turning the gun on himself inside their Porter Road home during the early morning hours of Feb. 9.

Sebastian was a sixth-grade student at St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers, which will host the funeral services for him and his mother on Saturday. A prayer service was held at the school on Thursday night and classes were canceled Thursday and Friday.

During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Keefe said that police had to breach two doors to get inside the house when they first responded after 3 a.m. Thursday, and found the father, mother and 12-year-old son shot dead. The father was 56 years old and the mother was 55 years old, according to Keefe.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sebastian's obituary said he loved his school community, playing the cello in the school's string ensemble. It also said he "treasured literature" and was a gifted writer.

"He went the extra mile in all of his assignments with creativity, a desire to learn, and a sense of wonder. Sebastian was a quiet, bright light in his circle of friends who was a compassionate classmate to those around him."

He adored animals, his bike and his extensive Lego collection.

A student at St. John's Prep in Danvers is being remembered after authorities say he was killed in a double-murder-suicide in his Andover home.

Linda Robinson grew up in both the U.S. and Canada, according to her obituary, graduating from Lynn English High School and Merrimack College. She lived in Andover for over 30 years, first working as a model before transitioning into a career in accounting and human resources.

"More than anything, being a mother was Linda's greatest gift," her obituary said. "She considered Sebastian to be her pride and joy."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The funeral service is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. in the Leo and John Mahoney Wellness Center at St. John's Prep. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., also in the Wellness Center. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, family are asking that donations be made to the Sebastian and Linda Robinson Scholarship Fund, c/o St. John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers, MA 01923 or online at https://www.stjohnsprep.org/remember.