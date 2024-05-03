Funeral planned Friday for Billerica police officer killed in construction accident

A funeral service is scheduled for Friday morning for a Billerica, Massachusetts, police officer who was killed in a construction accident last week.

The funeral service for Sgt. Ian Taylor will be held at 11 a.m. at the St. Patrick Church on South Broadway in Lawrence.

Sgt. Ian Taylor was fatally hit by an excavator Friday afternoon while directing traffic.

Taylor was killed Friday when he was hit by an excavator that was moving equipment at the intersection of Boston Road at Pollard Street in Billerica.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

People are paying their respects to Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor, who was hit and killed while working a construction detail.

Taylor worked as a police officer for 21 years and had been with the Billerica Police Department since 2011.

He served in Lawrence prior to joining the Billerica Police Department.