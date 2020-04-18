A funeral and final procession were being held Saturday for Officer Jose Fontanez, a decorated veteran of the Boston Police Department who died of complications from the novel coronavirus this week.

Officers saluted Fontanez, a 29-year veteran of the force, from a distance as he was taken from a funeral home in Jamaica Plain, where he spent most of his police career, to a cemetery in Forest Hills.

Commissioner William Gross led the group in the Lord's Prayer.

The department asked members of the community to light their homes blue Saturday night to honor him, rather than gather together -- which is dangerous amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With coronavirus concerns limiting the scale and magnitude of funeral services for our fallen friend and hero, #BPD Officer Jose Fontanez, we are kindly asking and encouraging community members to light their homes in blue tomorrow night in honor of his service and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/02GTozU9sN — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 18, 2020

This was the first death related to the coronavirus outbreak announced by Boston police, and Walsh called him a hero in identifying him Wednesday.

On Thursday, police officers and firefighters in masks saluted Fontanez as a procession carried him from Boston Medical Center, where he was treated, past his precinct in Jamaica Plain and to the funeral home.

Police officers, firefighters and hospital workers pay respects to the decorated veteran of the Boston Police Department who died of COVID-19.