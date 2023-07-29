Funeral plans shared for 11-year-old Attleboro girl, daughter of former Revs goalie: ‘Our sweet angel'

Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton has announced funeral services to celebrate the life of his 11-year-old daughter Olivia, who died in a boating crash last week.

"Rest in Peace Olivia Grace Knighton 11/3/11-7/19/23," Knighton wrote on social media Friday. "We will love you always and forever our sweet angel!" 🪽🤍🪽

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, July 31, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, located at 20 Peck Street in Attleboro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 1, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, located at 133 North Main Street in Attleboro.

The Knighton family has invited everyone who will be attending to wear bright colors to celebrate Olivia's bright and beautiful life, noting she loved bright colors, especially teal. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you take a minute to think of Olivia, feeling her light, joy and generosity and letting that guide you to show kindness in your own way, whether that be donating to a charity or giving someone a hug.

Celebrating Olivia Knighton’s life 💙❤️



Details 👇 https://t.co/tjpgoAkdpx — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 28, 2023

An 11-year-old Attleboro girl was killed in a boating accident Wednesday in South Carolina.

According to Olivia's obituary, the Knightons moved to Attleboro, Massachusetts, in 2014 when Brad Knighton was traded to the New England Revolution.

"Attleboro was home to Olivia and she formed everlasting friendships with her neighbors both young and old! She was always finding ways to be out and interacting with her friends and neighbors. Whether it was riding bikes, watering plants, or organizing a refrigerator, Olivia just loved her people and they loved her," her obituary read.

Grief counseling was provided last Monday at Coelho Middle School in Attleboro, where Olivia was a student, loved by both her teachers and peers.

"She loved art class and was always finding ways to be creative outside of school, making bracelets, cards, and pictures for her friends and family. Olivia had a gift for writing beautiful poetry and even had a selection of her poems published," the obituary continued. "She played Attleboro Metrowest basketball, and she also played soccer for the Attleboro Pride, and previously with Attleboro Valkyries. She adored her coaches and teammates."

Olivia just loved life, according to her family.

"She savored every moment and showed it through her gorgeous smile that lit up any room she was in. She enjoyed celebrations of every kind, especially Christmas, always finding ways to decorate and throw a party!"

GoFundMe Picture of the Knighton family taken from a GoFundMe raising money for the family following Olivia's death. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Olivia was also a huge soccer fan, with her favorite team being her dad's -- the New England Revolution.

"Being at Gillette Stadium watching games was one of Liv’s favorite things to do," her obituary read. "Her love for her dad and the sport shined through her excitement while watching his games. She was always so incredibly proud of her dad and his dedication and passion for the sport.

The Revolution have pledged to support the Knighton family in every way possible, and have honored Olivia with numerous social media posts since her sudden death, saying she was a beloved presence around the team throughout her entire life.

Brad Knighton, 38, spent 12 years with the Revolution over two separate stints, and ranks fourth in club history in goals against average, save percentage and winning percentage across 52 regular-season matches. He announced his retirement from professional soccer in January to take over as coach of the team's Under-17 academy team.

Thank you @MLS, @NERevolution, and @NewYorkRedBulls for this special tribute before tonight’s @LeaguesCup match. We are so thankful for everyone’s continued prayers, love and support for our angel. ✝️🫶🏻❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/6l270UJoO3 — Brad Knighton (@bbknighton) July 23, 2023

In the days following her death, the Revolution paid tribute to Olivia at an away game against the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey.

"You're with us always, Olivia," the Revs tweeted alongside photos.

Brad Knighton thanked both teams and the league for the special tribute for his daughter, which included players wearing black armbands, and a jersey with Olivia's name on it, as well as her picture up on the jumbotron.

“We are so thankful for everyone’s continued prayers, love and support for our angel,” Brad Knighton replied on Twitter.

The best answer to give is always on the field, win and to the next round💙❤️

Amazing feeling⚽️⚽️⚽️

This night was for you Olivia🤍#leaguescup #hattrick #win pic.twitter.com/0496TgpA0N — Giacomo Vrioni (@giacomovrioni32) July 27, 2023

A few days later, Revs forward Giacomo Vrioni dedicated his first New England hat trick to Olivia, saying after the League's Cup match that he was honored to have been able to deliver an emotional message of support to his former teammate and current Academy coach Brad Knighton and his family.

“I’m happy that we won, and I want to dedicate this win to Olivia,” the 24-year-old striker said. “She passed away a few days ago, so these three goals, and this win are for her.”

Despite living in Massachusetts for nearly a decade, the Knighton family spent their summers in Greensboro, North Carolina, and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with extended family members, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

"She loved this time of year and made sure to embrace every second of time spent with her family," her obituary read.

Olivia was one of 12 people on a boat when she and eight others were thrown overboard by a large wake caused by another boat on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River, South Carolina, just after noon on Wednesday, July 19. She was struck by the boat's propeller and later died from her injuries, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has said. No one else was injured. The crash remains under investigation.