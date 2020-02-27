Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Whitman

Funeral Services Set for Family Members Killed in Florida

The funeral mass for Josephine Fay, Julie Smith and her two children will be held on Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth

By The Associated Press

Fay Family members killed in Florida crash
Courtesy Fay Family

A wake and funeral Mass for four members of a Massachusetts family who died in a car crash during a trip to Florida are scheduled for this weekend.

The wake for Josephine Fay, 76; her daughter Julie Smith, 41; and Smith's children Jaxon, 11, and Scarlett, 5, is scheduled for Friday at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth.

A funeral Mass will be held at the same church Saturday morning, according to their obituaries.

Local

A Massachusetts family is dealing with an unimaginable tragedy after two children and two adults were killed in a crash in Florida.

Fay, Julie Smith and Scarlett Smith died at the scene of the Feb. 18 crash in Kissimmee, Florida, while on a vacation to Disney World. Jaxon Smith died at the hospital the following day.

Two other children -- Shalie Smith, 10, and Skylar Smith, 5 -- were not injured. Driver Shane Smith, 43, and passenger William Fay, 76, were taken to the hospital but later released. The Fays are from Weymouth and the Smith family lives in Whitman.

Fay was a professor of early childhood education at Quincy College for 18 years and taught at several elementary schools, according to her obituary.

People in Whitman, Massachusetts, are set to hold a vigil for four members of a family killed in a car wreck near Disney World in Orlando.

Julie Smith worked as a director for training for Liberty Mutual Insurance, according to her obituary. 

Jaxon, a sixth-grader at Hanson Middle School, was a talented soccer player. His organs helped save the lives of four people, including two younger children.

Scarlett was in preschool and loved dancing, tumbling, and swimming, her obituary said.

The family's van was rear-ended by a pickup truck, police have said. The impact caused the van to turn over. Charges are pending against the pickup's driver, police said.

WhitmanWeymouth
