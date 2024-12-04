Massachusetts

Funeral arrangements set for Endicott College Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole

The public is invited for visiting hours at Campbell Funeral Home in Beverly on Monday

By Asher Klein

Photo of Jeremy Cole, courtesy of Endicott College Police Department. The 49-year-old police sergeant was hit by a wrong-way driver on I-95 in Newbury early Thursday, sustaining fatal injuries.
Endicott College Police Department

Funeral arrangements and public visiting hours have been arranged for the Endicott College police sergeant killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 last week.

Sgt. Jeremy Cole was driving home to his family when he was killed by an allegedly drunken driver in Newbury. Massachusetts, just after midnight on the morning of Thanksgiving.

The public is invited for visiting hours at Campbell Funeral Home in Beverly on Monday. They will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., after a private funeral for Cole's family.

Campbell Funeral Home is located on Cabot Street, and overflow parking will be available at two nearby churches, St. John the Evangelist and Church of the Nazarene.

