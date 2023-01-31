Local

Massachusetts

Galvin Turns Down 20% Pay Raise

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and Auditor Diana DiZoglio have all said they will accept the raise

By Sam Drysdale

Matt Stone | MediaNews Group | Boston Herald | Getty Images

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20% pay raise this year.

The increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials' salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.

The state treasury calculated in December that the statute entitles the state's six constitutional officers to a 20.1% increase in 2023.

Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Auditor Diana DiZoglio all said in December that they would accept the raise.

A spokesperson for State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg told the News Service on Friday that the treasurer would be accepting the raise this year, which brings her salary from $189,560 last year up to $227,662.

In December, Goldberg chief of staff Lizandra Gomes said Goldberg had not taken a pay increase during the COVID-19 pandemic and planned to review the available raise before deciding whether or not to accept it.

With Goldberg agreeing to the increase, Galvin is the only constitutional officer not planning to accept a bigger check.

"No, not at this time," Galvin spokesperson Debra O'Malley said when asked if he would accept the raise from the $179,367 he made in 2022.

For Healey, the raise means she will make $37,185 more than former Gov. Charlie Baker's $185,000 salary.

Baker declined pay raises during his first term, but accepted the increased salary of $185,000 going into his second term.

The lieutenant governor's pay will increase from $165,000 to $198,165.

Campbell will bring in $222,639 and DiZoglio will take home $229,377.

Copyright State House News Service

