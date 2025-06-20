Gap year for Boston Calling? Music fest announces it won't return until 2027

A gap year for a music festival?

Boston Calling announced on social media on Friday morning that it will not be back in 2026, instead returning in 2027 on a new weekend -- June 4-6.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Thank you for making this year's Boston Calling such a wonderful experience. Your energy, passion and support mean the world to us," the post said. "As we look ahead, Boston Calling will take a short break in 2026 as we gear up for an exciting return on a new weekend: June 4-6, 2027."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Stay tuned for updates and thank you again for making the festival a cherished summer tradition," the post ended.

Billed as New England's largest music festival, Boston Calling has traditionally been held over Memorial Day Weekend at the Harvard Athletic complex, drawing upwards of 40,000 people.

Here's who's playing Boston's storied music festival this year. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

In recent years, the festival has experienced some issues, including bands like the Foo Fighters, TLC and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs backing out at the last minute and complaints from fans at the 2024 festival about overcrowding and heat-related issues.