Garbage Truck Crash on I-93 in Woburn Causes Delays During Morning Commute

A crash involving a garbage truck caused major delays on Interstate 93 south in Woburn, Massachusetts, during Friday morning's commute.
The crash was reported around 5 a.m. A garbage truck was involved in a crash and wound up on its side, blocking the two left lanes of I-93 and leaving only the far right lane open. The truck was also leaking hydraulic fuel. Traffic backups went all the way into Reading and Wilmington.
Another crash was reported a short time later on I-93 north, causing major delays on that side of the highway as well.
The truck crash scene was cleared around 7 a.m., but some delays continued.