Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Woburn

Garbage Truck Crash on I-93 in Woburn Causes Delays During Morning Commute

A second crash was reported on the opposite side of the highway a short time after the first

By Susan Tran and Marc Fortier

A crash involving a garbage truck caused major delays on Interstate 93 south in Woburn, Massachusetts, during Friday morning's commute.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. A garbage truck was involved in a crash and wound up on its side, blocking the two left lanes of I-93 and leaving only the far right lane open. The truck was also leaking hydraulic fuel. Traffic backups went all the way into Reading and Wilmington.

Another crash was reported a short time later on I-93 north, causing major delays on that side of the highway as well.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The truck crash scene was cleared around 7 a.m., but some delays continued.

More Massachusetts stories

BOSTON 1 hour ago

‘Hoax Device' Temporarily Shuts Down Causeway Street Near TD Garden

bank robbery 2 hours ago

Manhunt Continues for Suspects in Armed Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbery

This article tagged under:

Woburn
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us