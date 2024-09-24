Taunton

Garbage truck fire shuts highway in Taunton

No one was hurt in the incident at the intersection of routes 120 and 24

By Asher Klein

A garbage truck covered in fire retardant on Route 120 in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts highway was shut in Taunton on Tuesday as firefighters put out a garbage truck fire.

Route 140 north was closed at Route 24 for the fire, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation noted.

A garbage truck was at the scene, covered in fire retardant, with firefighters in the area.

No one was hurt, according to the Taunton Fire Department.

This article tagged under:

Taunton
