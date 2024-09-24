Garbage truck fire shuts highway in Taunton

A Massachusetts highway was shut in Taunton on Tuesday as firefighters put out a garbage truck fire.

Route 140 north was closed at Route 24 for the fire, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation noted.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A garbage truck was at the scene, covered in fire retardant, with firefighters in the area.

In #Taunton, Route 140 NB closed at Route 24 due to vehicle fire. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 24, 2024

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No one was hurt, according to the Taunton Fire Department.