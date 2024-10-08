Pickup crashes into electric substation in Gardner

A pickup truck crashed into an electric substation in Gardner, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, and police were at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear how the truck had crashed into the facility, which is near Perley Brook and the Gardner Municipal Golf Course, or if anyone was hurt.

Police didn't immediately have information to share about the incident with NBC10 Boston.

Footage from the scene showed the black pickup, the broken fence perched on top, after appearing to slam into a column. The driver appeared to be inside.