A year later, search continues for Mass. veteran suspected of killing wife

Tuesday marks one year since Breanne Pennington, a young mother of four, was found shot to death in her Cherry Street home in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Her husband, Aaron Pennington, charged with her murder, was never found.

Brenda Hull, Breanne's aunt, is using the one-year mark of the woman's death to raise awareness about two crucial issues: the ongoing search for Aaron Pennington and support for victims of domestic violence.

Hull is asking that people share Aaron's photo.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The search for Aaron Pennington

Aaron Pennington, a 33-year-old Air Force veteran and father of four, remains the prime suspect in the killing Breanne, who was 30.

After investigators discovered her shot dead in the family home, Aaron Pennington's vehicle was later found in a wooded area known as Camp Collier, prompting an extensive search.

Authorities have said that part of what police were investigating was whether Pennington's military training included skills that would allow him to survive outside.

In the aftermath of the killing, the Penningtons' children were in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Aaron Pennington's BMW being towed from the woods where it was found.

Investigators are still actively searching, conducting both air and ground searches, as recently as late September of of this year, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. They said law enforcement has pledged to continue until he is found.

Anyone with any information about the Pennington case or potential sightings of Aaron Pennington is encouraged to contact the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office at 508-832-9124.

Anyone who does spot Pennington was urged not to approach him, as he is considered potentially armed and dangerous, officials said.

Deadly domestic violence

As the search for Aaron Pennington continues, Breanne's aunt encourages the public to honor her niece's memory by helping others facing similar situations.

"Breanne had called for help on Friday," Hull said. "Professionals responded and gave her options. Breanne said she'd think about it over the weekend. She was gone within 24 hours."

The National Domestic Violence Hotline — 1-800-799-SAFE — is available for those seeking help or information.

"At the core of this, it's domestic violence. It's a need for control," Hull said.

Investigators have previously said the couple was having marital problems and that Aaron had attempted suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

You are not alone

Domestic violence is "a continued pattern of power and control" that can manifest in various forms, said Ren Liu, from the Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, also known as Jane Doe Inc.

"Not all domestic violence looks the same, and not every perpetrator looks the same," Liu said. "The truth is, this can happen to anyone."

Controlling behaviors can include emotional withholding, financial abuse, isolation and digital surveillance. Leaving can be the most important step, but also a difficult one, Liu said.

"Typically, those first 18 months are the most dangerous, which is why it's really important for us to come together as a community and really use all these resources," Liu said.

The range of support services available in Massachusetts includes:

Safety planning

Shelter and housing assistance

Support for children and family members

Financial support

Culturally responsive organizations

Legal system navigation

Support groups

Liu also encourages friends and family to offer non-judgmental support and connect survivors with professional resources when they can.

"Every survivor is different. Healing and agency looks different for every survivor, and people deserve to be matched with the resources and with the right things that work for their situation," Liu emphasized.

Help is available

In Massachusetts:

You can use this link to search by location for specific services through Janedoe.org's Massachusetts partners.

Outside of Massachusetts :

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233)

1-800-787-3224 (TTY)

Love Is Respect

1-866-331-9474

TTY 1-866-331-8453

Text: loveis to 22522

Pathways to Safety International (formerly Americans Overseas Domestic Violence Crisis Center)

Email: crisis@pathwaystosafety.org