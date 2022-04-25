Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
country music

Garth Brooks Adds Second Gillette Stadium Show

The country music star will now play two shows in Foxboro -- on May 20 and 21

By Marc Fortier

Garth Brooks
Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File

Country music star Garth Brooks announced Monday that he is adding a second show at Gillette Stadium next month.

Brooks had previously announced that he would play Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on May 21 -- the first time he's ever played at the stadium. He has now added a second date one day earlier on May 20.

The two shows will be Brooks' only New England stadium tour stops.

Tickets for the newly announced date are $94.95 and go on sale Thursday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. They can also be purchased by calling 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brooks, the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will be returning to the Boston market for the first time in seven years. His tour has already set all-time attendance records in 77 cities.

More entertainment news

BOSTON 51 mins ago

Lizzo to Play TD Garden Show This Fall

BOSTON Apr 18

Comedian Bill Burr to Perform at Fenway Park

This article tagged under:

country musicMassachusettsGillette StadiumFoxboroGarth Brooks
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us