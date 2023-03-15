Local

Concord

Gas Leak at Concord Senior Living Home, Police Say; Road Shut

Concord firefighters were working on the gas leak. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

By Asher Klein

Firefighters at Newbury Court in Concord, Massachusetts, where a gas leak was under investigation on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
A gas leak is being investigated at a senior living home in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

The leak is at the Newbury Court complex, off of Old Road to 9 Ace Corner, which police shut down to all vehicles besides first responders and people going to nearby Emerson Hospital, according to the Concord Police Department.

Concord firefighters were working on the gas leak, police said; Maynard firefighters were at the scene and the Boxborough Fire Department said it was assisting as well.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

