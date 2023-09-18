Gas leak reported at Boston Children's Waltham, police say

Emergency crews are responding to a report of some sort of a gas leak at Boston Children's Waltham hospital on Monday.

Waltham police confirmed around 12 p.m. that there was a reported gas leak or break at the hospital, located at 9 Hope Avenue. They said questions about evacuations should be directed to the fire department.

A fire department dispatcher declined comment, saying to check back later because no one was available.

An email to Boston Children's Hospital's media relations team was not immediately returned.