Gas-powered tools cause more pollution than cars in Mass., report finds

When you think of what causes pollution, you usually think of cars, planes, or power plants. However, a new report finds they might not be the worst offenders and that the culprits are closer to our own back yard.

According to a report by MassPIRG, on any given year, those gas-powered lawn tools — just in Massachusetts — are emitting tons of nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide particles and volatile organic compounds particles.

In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, gas-powered lawnmowers can emit as much pollution in one hour as a car driven for 100 miles. The American Lung Association said these tools could be the unintended consequences for you, your neighbor, or really anyone breathing those particles in.

That's not even mentioning the noise pollution. These machines can produce noise levels of up to 100 decibels —that's equivalent to a chainsaw or a jackhammer. While that may not be too bad for you, the noise can be disruptive and can contribute to hearing loss over time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But of course, we all need to care of the lawn. So, leaders with the Environmental Protection Agency are urging you use electric powered tools. They are a lot healthier, quieter, more cost effective and just as good, if not, better in terms of overall quality.

The MassPIRG will be releasing the full report at 11 a.m. Monday.