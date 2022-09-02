Gas Prices Dip Below $4 a Gallon in Massachusetts Ahead of Holiday Travel

Drivers are seeing some much-needed relief at the gas pump, just in time for the holiday weekend that's expected to produce some big travel numbers.

For the first time since February, the average price of regular gas is now below $4 a gallon. According to AAA, the average is now sitting at $3.97. That's down more than a dollar from the Bay State's high of $5.05 on June 12.

However, it's still nearly a dollar above where it was at this point last year, when a gallon of regular unleaded would set you back $3.07 in Massachusetts.

With the price of gas soaring, it might be time to look into buying an electric vehicle. And the cost might be more affordable than you may think. LX News storyteller Eric Rodriguez talks to experts to find out how the purchase price, incentives, and charging costs break down.

AAA predicts this will be the busiest Labor Day weekend for travel since the pandemic began. MassDOT is hoping to ease congestion by pausing construction on the Sumner Tunnel this weekend.

Boston is ranked as the fifth top domestic destination for this holiday weekend by AAA, so expect travel both in and out of the city to be busy.

The travel agency also predicted that inflation may keep some people closer to home while celebrating the unofficial end to summer.