GBH announces layoffs, citing financial difficulties and federal grant cuts

By Thea DiGiammerino

GBH is cutting 6% of its staff - 45 employees - amid financial difficulties that include cuts to federal funding by the Trump administration, the organization announced Monday.

This comes on top of layoffs at the nonprofit's WORLD Channel, which focuses on global news, programming and documentaries.

“Media — and public media in particular — is facing multiple challenges,” GBH President and CEO Susan Goldberg wrote in a staff email Monday, according to an article posted on the website. “At GBH, we’re being hit with several of them at once: funding cuts, rising costs of doing business, flat revenues, and the urgent need to adapt our work to meet audiences’ habits and desires.”

The Trump administration is attempting to cut funding to PBS and NPR for what President Donald Trump calls "biased and partisan news coverage." This was done through executive order and the organizations' executives have vowed to fight it. The White House is asking Congress to codify those cuts - and others - in a so-called recessions package.

The layoffs will hit multiple departments and come a year after the organization laid off 31 employees in an effort to close a $7 million budget gap.

