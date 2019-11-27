Donations Help Mall Stabbing Victim’s Widow Save Her Home From Foreclosure

Tis the season to be thankful, and one Massachusetts woman is especially grateful this holiday season after the home she shared with her late husband was reportedly saved from foreclosure thanks to generous donations made online.

Altruistic strangers gave more than $125,000 to help Taunton resident Rosemary Heath keep her home, according to the Boston Herald. She lost her job as a result of post-traumatic stress disorder following the violent 2016 murder of her husband, George.

George Heath was killed in a stabbing while trying to protect his wife and a pregnant waitress at a Bertucci’s restaurant in Taunton three years ago. He died in his wife’s arms.

"When George died, I leaned down and kissed his cheek and told him it was OK to go,” Rosemary Heath told NBC10 Boston. "Told him not to worry about me, I'll figure it out. 'You know me, George, I'll figure it out. Go find your mom and dad.'"

In the wake of the foreclosure threat, Rosemary’s family set up an online campaign to raise funds so she could keep her home. The widow needed $25,000 to halt an auction for her home by Dec. 26, but online donors exceeded that amount and helped save the house.

The Boston Herald reported that the next step for Rosemary will be to work with a real estate attorney to reinstate her mortgage and to cook a turkey on Thanksgiving in her beloved house.