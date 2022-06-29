Local

Jan. 6 Hearing

‘Geniuinely Alarming': Here's How Mass. Lawmakers Reacted to Cassidy Hutchinson's Testimony

"This is a man who's out of control," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said of Donald Trump

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several members of New England's mostly Democratic Congressional delegation responded publicly to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony Tuesday about Donald Trump’s angry, defiant and vulgar actions in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called Tuesday's testimony "genuinely alarming."

"This is a sitting president who didn't care about democracy. He didn't even care about his own followers. All he cared about was himself," she added. "This is a man who's out of control."

Others took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin called the testimony "stunning," while Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said Trump "must be held accountable."

Here's what other local lawmakers had to say:

This article tagged under:

Jan. 6 Hearingcassidy hutchinson
