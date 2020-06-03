WATCH LIVE: George Floyd Protest Begins on Boston Common

Protesters calling for justice following the death of George Floyd are converging on Boston Common in the latest event to denounce police brutality and call for the end of structural racism.

The "Justice for George" event, which was slated to begin at 3:30 p.m., aims to honor the life of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. It comes as the murder charge brought against the ex-police officer in Floyd's death was upgraded while three other officers were charged.

Organizers called for the event to remain peaceful.

Protesters marched down Blue Hill Avenue to Franklin Park in Boston Tuesday, holding signs, chanting and bringing traffic to a complete stand-still during a die-in that lasted 8 mins and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd.

"Massachusetts needs to let America know we do not stand for racism!" organizers said in a Facebook post. "We need to show support for our fellow Americans and honor human life."

The organizers said the event would end at 5:30 p.m., noting the city has a recommended curfew of 9 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rally comes a day after protests in Boston remained peaceful, a stark contrast to the events of Sunday night, when protesters and police clashed late into the night and stores were looted.

In a series of tweets, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Wednesday praised protesters and police after a rally at Franklin Park remained peaceful

I’m proud of how Boston honored the memory of George Floyd and stood up against racism and injustice in Franklin Park and across Boston last night. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 3, 2020

I want to thank everyone who made their voice heard, especially the young people who hold our future in their hands. I also want to recognize our Boston Police officers for demonstrating professionalism, compassion, and solidarity with our community. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 3, 2020

After the Franklin Park event, some protesters headed downtown.

A car weaved through a group walking outside police headquarters on Tremont Street, causing a tense situation. As people gathered around the vehicle, officers escorted the driver into the building, and some in the crowd eventually moved on.

Later, a large group gathered at Boston police headquarters. At one point, former City Councilor Tito Jackson addressed the crowd, telling them not to take their anger out on police: "I need y'all to vote in every single election … the people who are at City Hall determine what happens with the Boston Police Department."

More people moved downtown, arriving outside the State House about 9:20 p.m. There, a few hundred people gathered, at one point taking a knee in silence for about 30 seconds.

Tensions grew between the crowd and police, though no serious violence broke out -- protesters urged others not to throw anything. At one point an armored police vehicle drove up to the crowd, where it was stopped by a wall of people and withdrew without incident.

On Sunday, dozens were arrested, store windows were shattered and police cruiser set ablaze after hour of peaceful protests took a violent turn.