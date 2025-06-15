George Washington statue in Boston Public Garden vandalized

Boston police are investigating after the George Washington Statue in the city's Public Garden was vandalized sometime before Saturday morning.

According to a police report, officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to the statue at Arlington Street and Commonwealth Avenue where they were met by the caller who notified them of the vandalism.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The caller told police he noticed around 7 a.m. that the statue had red spray paint lettering with splashes of white paint all over the granite base and on the steps around it.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He said he also saw a red spray paint can lid on the ground next to the stair steps, and that he grabbed the red lid and moved it to the pavement. Detectives collected it for evidence.

The graffiti was going to be power washed, police said in their report.

No further information has been provided.