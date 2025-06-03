Get ready for summer-like temps in the 80s and maybe even 90s

As west winds pick up steam in the coming day to day and a half, our temperatures will begin to warm into the 80s and near 90 degrees by Thursday.

Tuesday’s warm weather is region-wide into Burlington, Vermont, and western Massachusetts. Expect highs in the mid-70s there and through MetroWest. Downtown Boston and coastal areas through the North Shore will likely only hit the low 70s due to an east wind that sets up. This will still be a seasonable and sunny day.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wednesday's warmth will be he hottest we’ve seen since last summer. Coastal communities will likely be in the mid-80s, with inland locations at or above 90 degrees.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It’s important that outdoor workers and even those participating in physical activity outside stay hydrated. This time of year, you should also not leave pets in cars unattended. Temperatures are exponentially higher inside a car, than they are outside.

Overnight temperatures don’t cool off, so heat exhaustion can quickly settle in, without the assistance of A/C.

Thursday will bring in the peak of the heat with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

There will also be an opportunity for thunderstorms, though they seem restricted throughout northern New England and the Champlain Valley, dissipating as the sun sets.