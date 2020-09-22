Local

Get Ready, Mass.: New Highway Exit Numbers Are Coming in October

The change was announced last year and will bring Massachusetts in line with federal highway requirements

By Asher Klein

Traffic on the Zakim Bridge in Boston
Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images, File

Massachusetts highways will begin getting a new look next month, one that will change how drivers experience the roads.

Starting in October, highway exit signs will begin changing from their current sequential numbers to mileage-based system, the state secretary of transportation reported to the Department of Transportation Board on Monday. The project is expected to run into the summer of 2021.

A public meeting is being held Thursday where people can give feedback on the move, which was announced last year and will bring Massachusetts in line with federal highway requirements, officials said.

Highways won't lose their current exit numbers for at least two years, officials have advised. They'll just be listed as "Old Exit #," in black lettering on yellow signage.

Construction work is expected to have a low impact on traffic, officials said. According to boston.com, the first work will take place in Wareham and Taunton on Interstate 195 and state routes 140 and 25.

Thursday's meeting will cover work on the following highways:

  • State Route 3
  • State Route 24
  • State Route 25
  • State Route 128
  • State Route 140
  • U.S. Route 3
  • U.S. Route 6
  • Interstate 93
  • Interstate 95
  • Interstate 195
  • Interstate 295

There's more information available at the state's website for the project, newmassexits.com, including maps and an FAQ.

This article tagged under:

exit numbersMassachusettsMassachusetts Department of Transportationexitshighways
