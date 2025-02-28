Getting to know Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt

Black Heritage Month may be coming to an end, but the work being done by prominent Black leaders is not. The Commonwealth's transportation chief said she's ramping up for a busy year of transit initiatives.

Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt oversees your highways, rail and transit, the Registry of Motor Vehicles, and aeronautics. It's a demanding role that often requires a more serious demeanor. But she sat down with NBC10 Boston's Lauren Melendez to share a more candid side, and explain why she's so passionate about her work.

"I love transportation," Tibbits-Nutt said.

That love started early. Raised in a small farming community, a typical bus into the city or trip to school was a 90-minute adventure that transformed into a life lesson.

“Even at a young age…I realized if transportation doesn’t work, the quality of your life doesn’t change," she explained.

From there, Tibbits-Nutt developed a career committed to transportation planning, urban design and transit equity.

“Transportation dictates where you can live. It dictates where you can work and so for us, everyday, that’s what we’re thinking about," she said.

Now, tasked with overseeing more than $102 million in infrastructure projects from sprawling highay improvements to EV charging stations and rail crossing safety, the secretary says she'd adamant on developing a productive relationship with the US Department of Transportation administration, despite its top leader moving forward with plans to shrink the federal government.

“These are the projects we’re doing. These are projects that impact not just Massachusetts, but the region. Talking about the connections to D.C. We’re just kind of selling ourselves right now, but it really remains to be seen what their agenda is going to be," Tibbits-Nutt said.

But behind the armor of this policymaker is something more.

“I like to build stuff with my daughter," Tibbits-Nutt said.

She's also a devoted wife, compassionate mom and a Lego architect who enjoys a belly-aching laugh.

“I’m a nerd! That’s probably the biggest thing," she told NBC10 Boston.

And as the Commonwealth's first queer, Black woman to lead MassDOT, she cements her mark in Black history.

“When I talk about my policies, I raise things that I don’t think other people would have to think about because it isn’t their identity," she said.

“Having that responsibility is huge, but also an unbelievable opportunity because when we say we can change people’s lives it’s not overblown...we are that linchpin.”